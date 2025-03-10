Event Reminder: Preschool Partners 30th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Ana Good. PreSchool Partners Molly Silverstein (left) and Allene Neighbors (right) play with students on the playground of the newly finished PreSchool Partners building. Neighbors announced her retirement as the organization’s director of development in December 2015. Silverstein will fill that role beginning this month.

Preschool Partners, located at 4447 Montevallo Road, is celebrating their 30th anniversary on Tuesday with a special ribbon cutting event held by the chamber of commerce.

The event will begin at noon and include a tour of the organization's building.

PreSchool Partner’s mission is to provide an inclusive and diverse learning environment that prepares preschool children and their families for success through high-quality curriculum, nurturing educators, parental engagement, and community collaboration.

Learn more at preschool-partners.org.