Event Reminder: Preschool Partners 30th anniversary

Preschool Partners, located at 4447 Montevallo Road, is celebrating their 30th anniversary on Tuesday with a special ribbon cutting event held by the chamber of commerce.

The event will begin at noon and include a tour of the organization's building.

PreSchool Partner’s mission is to provide an inclusive and diverse learning environment that prepares preschool children and their families for success through high-quality curriculum, nurturing educators, parental engagement, and community collaboration.

Learn more at preschool-partners.org.