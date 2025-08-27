EVENT REMINDER: Mountain Brook Battle of the Badges

Mountain Brook Battle of the Badges

Where: MBHS Baseball Field 1, 3650 Bethune Drive

When: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m.

Details: Mountain Brook’s police and fire departments face off in a charity softball game supporting Ultimate Experience Outdoors, an Alabama-based nonprofit that provides outdoor therapy adventures to veterans, first responders, disabled children, and Gold Star families. Entry is free. Raffle tickets and event T-shirts will be available for purchase, with prizes from local sponsors. The event includes kids' activities and concessions by Mountain Brook Athletics.

Website: uxonation.org/donate