Exec Hub celebrates four months in business

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liz Wiatt Liz Wiatt is the founder and CEO of Exec Hub.

Exec Hub, a new player in the executive assistance and business services sector, marked its fourth month in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Founded by Liz Wiatt, Exec Hub offers a versatile range of services designed to streamline operations for businesses of all sizes. Specializing in executive assistance, marketing and customer success, the company provides tailored solutions such as social media management, content writing, image design, website development, customer success management and project management. Notably, Exec Hub allows clients to choose between 10, 15, or 20 hours of service per week, a flexible approach that differentiates it from traditional full-time hires.

Wiatt says they offer a broad range of services so executives can have a one-stop shop for their business needs. They custom-build services based off of each business, and Wiatt has worked closely with several serial entrepreneurs to help launch businesses from the ground.

