Experience the Birmingham Zoo after dark on a Sunset Safari

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will offer a Sunset Safari on Friday, Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m., giving guests the opportunity to experience the zoo after regular operating hours.

The two-hour guided program includes a tour of the zoo's Trails of Africa exhibit, where participants may observe elephants, giraffes and other animals as evening approaches. The experience also features an interactive educational activity led by one of the zoo's educators.

Animal sightings, tour routes and activities may vary depending on weather conditions and animal availability.

The program is open to guests ages 5 and older. Registration is $25 per person, with Birmingham Zoo members receiving a $5 discount. Private tours are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Advance registration is required, and all participants must complete a liability waiver before the program.

Registration is available at birminghamzoo.com/event/sunset-safari.