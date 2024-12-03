Bobby Dixon says everyone talks about Fight Club

× 1 of 5 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lead instructor Bobby Dixon spars with training partner at Fight Club Fitness in Crestwood. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 5 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lead instructor Bobby Dixon spars with training partner at Fight Club Fitness in Crestwood. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 5 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lead instructor Bobby Dixon spars with training partner at Fight Club Fitness in Crestwood. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 5 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lead instructor Bobby Dixon spars with training partner at Fight Club Fitness in Crestwood. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 5 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lead instructor Bobby Dixon spars with training partner at Fight Club Fitness in Crestwood. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Nobody talks about Fight Club? Think again, Mountain Brook.

New Year’s holds a special meaning for Bobby Dixon. In 2025, the Mountain Brook resident will celebrate the second anniversary of his martial arts gym, Fight Club Fitness, in Crestwood.

On Thanksgiving in 2022, Dixon moved to Birmingham from Massachusetts to coach Krav Maga (self-defense) and kickboxing.

“We called it Operation Pilgrim,” Dixon joked.

Dixon opened Fight Club on January 3, 2023. The gym accommodated members of all experience levels, including beginners who started the sport for their New Year’s resolutions.

Dixon empathizes with students who may hesitate to join, but he offers constant support.

“When I first started, I remember moments feeling like I couldn’t breathe anymore,” Dixon said. “But when I got my black belt, I cried right there. It had been my first goal in life. I finished something.”

“You never know what someone is coming in here with, like past trauma,” Dixon said. “It’s empowering to work with them to teach them self-defense. It can also be a great outlet for kids. We have a number of Mountain Brook kids who attend.”

Fight Club offers kids classes, mixed martial arts, Krav Maga, women’s only classes, kickboxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which can be joined at any time.

Dixon said, “The hardest part is walking through the door. If you feel scared, know someone here knows how you feel.”

To open the opportunity to adults and children new to martial arts, Dixon does not enforce contracts for sign ups. Classes can be paid for month to month and guests are welcome to a trial class before signing up.

Visit Fight Club's website to find their schedule and more information about the classes.