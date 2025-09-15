Faces of Mountain Brook: Cozy conversation over coffee with Isabelle Hicks

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Isabelle Hicks serves up coffee with a smiles at Santos Coffee in Mountain Brook.

If you stop by Santos Coffee in Mountain Brook, there’s a good chance you’ll be greeted with a warm smile from barista Isabelle Hicks. Isabelle has been part of the Santos team since April 2025, and in just a few months, she’s already built lasting connections with both her coworkers and the regulars who brighten each morning.

A global studies major with a Spanish minor at Samford University, Isabelle says she was drawn to coffee culture long before she put on an apron. “I’ve always loved being around and drinking coffee, and thought it would be a fun environment to work in,” she shared. From creating seasonal favorites like the basil lavender latte in the summer to cozy fall classics like the snickerdoodle latte, she enjoys helping guests discover new flavors.

For Isabelle, the heart of her work is the people. She loves chatting with customers about their lives while also sharing her own journey as a student and proud Georgia native. Even on the busiest mornings, those conversations fuel her day.

When she’s not behind the counter making lattes, you’ll find her restocking, tidying and keeping the café running smoothly. Isabelle describes her barista style as “clean and cozy,” which perfectly reflects her presence at Santos. Whether it’s the drinks she makes or the environment she helps shape, her calm, thoughtful energy is part of what makes the café special.