Fall Community Harvest turns garden bounty into community support

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its Fall Community Harvest on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Bruno Vegetable Garden.

During the free hands-on program, Specialty Gardens horticulturist Katelyn Bahr will teach participants how to properly harvest okra, tomatoes, beans and peppers grown at the Gardens throughout the summer.

The produce collected by volunteers will be donated to The Foundry, a Birmingham drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

Created in the late 1980s, the Bruno Vegetable Garden serves as both an educational garden and community resource. Its seasonal plantings range from kale, cabbage and greens in winter to tomatoes, peppers and squash in summer and okra and pumpkins in fall. The garden also demonstrates sustainable gardening practices for home gardeners.

The event is free, but preregistration is required. Birmingham Botanical Gardens is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

For more information or to register, visit bbgardens.org/event/fall-community-harvest or call 205-414-3950.