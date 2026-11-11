Fall topiary workshop to benefit Birmingham Botanical Gardens internship program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host Set the Table: A Fall Topiary Workshop on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2-4:30 p.m.

Led by Mary Catherine Folmar of Cotton & Quill, the workshop will guide participants through the process of creating a seasonal tabletop topiary designed for fall and Thanksgiving gatherings.

Folmar will demonstrate the techniques used to build a polished centerpiece and share design tips throughout the class. All materials are included, along with a handmade topiary form that each participant can take home and reuse.

Folmar is an Alabama native and Birmingham-based designer who founded Cotton & Quill in 2012. A graduate of Auburn University's industrial design program, she has developed home goods, wallcoverings, trims and sculptural topiary forms through the brand.

The workshop costs $185, and proceeds benefit the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Summer Internship Program.

For more information or to register, visit bbgardens.org/event/set-the-table-a-fall-topiary-workshop.