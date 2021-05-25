Ferniany retiring as UAB Health System CEO at the end of 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB University Relations. Will Ferniany, a Mountain Brook resident, is retiring at the end of the year after a distinguished career in health care management at UAB.

A long-time Mountain Brook resident, Will Ferniany recently announced that he will retire at the end of 2021 after serving 13 years as chief executive officer of the UAB Health System (UABHS), according to UAB News.

Ferniany is also the CEO of the new UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance, a $5 billion, 11-hospital health system.

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, senior vice president and dean of the UAB School of Medicine, will succeed Ferniany as CEO of UABHS and the Alliance in 2022 while continuing to serve as dean of the medical school.

“Will Ferniany has enjoyed a long and distinguished career that led to transformational change for UAB Medicine and health care in Birmingham and across Alabama,” UAB President Ray L. Watts said.

During Ferniany’s tenure as CEO, the UABHS has grown from five hospitals to 11, with revenues expanding from $2.3 billion in 2008 to more than $5.8 billion today.

However, Ferniany says the ongoing effort made by the UABHS to improve health care for all Alabamians is perhaps his most gratifying accomplishment.

“To that end, UAB is actively engaged with the Alabama Hospital Association, along with many other affiliations with Alabama health care facilities, to expand Medicaid and improve Medicaid funding, develop an extensive telehealth system, and operate the new Alabama Rural Hospital Resource Center,” Ferniany said.

UABHS now manages four rural hospitals — in Camden, Demopolis, Greenville and Alexander City — providing cost-savings and efficiencies that help these facilities continue to offer care in their communities.

UAB affiliate Medical West Hospital in Bessemer is preparing to start construction on a new, upgraded facility, a project that has been a goal of Ferniany’s for nearly 12 years.

Ferniany also helped development of a successful Funds Flow model that provides financial support for clinical departments from health care revenues. The model provides new revenue streams that support clinical care, biomedical research and education.

“The Academic Enrichment Fund developed under (Ferniany’s) leadership aligned the Health System with the academic departments, enhancing the school’s ability to retain and recruit top physicians and scientists,” Vickers said.

Vickers said the school will institute the Will Ferniany Academic Medicine Leadership Award, given to a health system executive who best demonstrates a commitment to the school’s academic mission.

Other initiatives by Ferniany included the creation of the Office of Patient Experience and Engagement and efforts to promote leadership and diversity in UABHS.

In response to COVID-19, UAB Medicine rapidly set up testing sites for the virus, developed new testing methods and — as vaccines became available — created vaccine sites to serve all of Jefferson County.

“I am proud of what our faculty and staff have accomplished in operating these sites,” Ferniany said. “Vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic and bringing about a return to normalcy.

After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1973, Ferniany earned a master’s degree in 1975 and a doctoral degree in 1983 from UAB in health care administration.

He served two stints at UAB, and other career stops included The University of Mississippi Medical Center and The University of Pennsylvania Health System.