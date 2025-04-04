Filling the shoes: Steve Boone set to succeed Sam Gaston as city manager

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Steve Boone, Mountain Brook's new city manager, will take up the position in December 2025.

Steve Boone has spent 29 years greasing the wheels of the city of Mountain Brook, and it’s about to be his turn to drive.

Boone was appointed in February by the City Council to take over as Mountain Brook’s city manager in December, filling the role as Sam Gaston’s 32-year career comes to a close. Gaston announced his plans to retire in January, citing November as his last month in office.

“We unanimously appointed him for that, and we're thrilled that he has the background to take it over so there's not a whole lot of change,” Council President Virginia Smith said. “He knows the department heads, he knows the departments, he knows the workings of the city. Hard shoes to fill, but we think he'll have his own style, and he'll do a great job.”

Joining the city in 1996, Boone has served as Mountain Brook’s assistant city manager and finance director ever since. He came to Mountain Brook from Jefferson County, where he served as chief accountant, and he previously worked as a partner with a Birmingham-area public accounting firm.

“We're super excited,” Mayor Stewart Welch said. “Steve has been here, working in the trenches, knows everything there is to know about municipal government. He is going to be the perfect choice.”

As the assistant city manager and finance director, Boone has supervised everything finance related. He has handled the city’s accounting, payables, payroll, network administration, revenue — which is licensing and permitting in the courts — all the financial transactions, budget administration, investment management, risk management, external auditing and purchasing.

He also served as the city clerk from 2001 to 2021 and is a past president of the Government Finance Officers Association of Alabama from 2004 to 2005, a member of the Alabama City County Management Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Boone earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 1992 and a Bachelor of Science in accounting and management from UAB in 1983.

Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook City Clerk and Finance Director Steve Boone talks about employee pensions at the City Council meeting Oct. 29.

“I've been attending council meetings since the day I got here,” Boone said. “I've been involved in council meeting administration, putting together resolutions, ordinances, contracts. I've administered elections. So, it's a pretty broad range of responsibilities. And because of that, I've got a keen knowledge and understanding of the overall operations of the city.”

Boone will be inheriting the city from Gaston, who took the reins as Mountain Brook’s city manager in 1993.

As city manager, Gaston has served as the city’s chief administrative officer, overseeing governmental functions. His responsibilities include appointing and dismissing employees — except for the police and fire chiefs — preparing the annual budget and enforcing city laws, ordinances and policies. He also acts as the chief adviser to the mayor and City Council.

His lasting impact on the city includes accomplishments such as renovating Mountain Brook’s commercial villages, constructing miles of sidewalks, establishing a Chamber of Commerce, helping the city earn Tree City USA status by forming a Tree Commission and fostering a strong relationship with city employees and the school system.

“Steve and I have worked together now for almost 29 years, so he knows the city inside and out, and he also has the attribute of being extremely intelligent, but also at the same time having great common sense,” Gaston said. “He'll do a great job with the city of Mountain Brook.”

Gaston noted that Boone will be inheriting a strong group of department heads and staff members who will assist him greatly in his role. However, while the city is in great shape, the transition doesn’t come without its stressors.

With former Police Chief Jaye Loggins retiring last month, and several other city employees reaching retirement age, Boone is apprehensive about eventually filling vacancies, but he’s hopeful to continue the legacy of high-quality employees.

“Mountain Brook is a special place to work, and I think what makes it so special is the government,” Boone said. “We have volunteer elected officials, and what I appreciate most is that they listen to their department heads and their employees. They don't pretend to know all the answers. They ask us questions. They challenge us to give them good information, and they — more often than not — will follow our lead, follow our advice. That's what makes the job fun and enjoyable. You feel like you make a difference, you feel like you have that respect. You couldn't ask for more than that.”

Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook city manager Sam Gaston, left, meets with Steve Boone, city clerk and director of finance, and Shanda Williams, director of parks and recreation, on July 10, 2018.

As he prepares to become city manager, Boone will also be looking to fill his own role as finance director. He hopes to have someone in the position by November to prevent any gaps, but the city has not begun the search process yet. They will have to work with the Jefferson County Personnel Board to get a list of qualified candidates.

“I'm grateful to the mayor and city council for asking me to serve as city manager when Sam leaves. It's kind of bittersweet. Sam's been with the city for over 30 years, and he will be greatly missed,” Boone said. “But I'm excited about the opportunity. I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I plan to work hard to continue the tradition of excellence that the city deserves and expects.”