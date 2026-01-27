Final hybrid city council meeting held Monday

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Gerald Garner opposed an add-on fee to residential building permits at the Mountain Brook City Council meeting Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Mountain Brook conducted its final hybrid city council meeting Monday night, discontinuing the practice that began during the pandemic.

The city had streamed its public meetings via Zoom and recently shifted to YouTube. Beginning with the next meeting on Feb. 9, online access will no longer be offered.

The action was taken after repeated discussions among council members.

“It's kind of a hangover from the Covid times when we started doing that,” Council President Billy Pritchard said. “We have very little participation through it. We just thought it was just best not to have it any further at this time, particularly with what happens on internet from time to time.”

Pritchard cited the possibility of video online being taken out of context or manipulated.

“Those are all just concerns,” he said. “We just didn't think it was necessary anymore.”

As of 11:30 p.m., there appeared to have been five views of the stream of the council meeting. City Clerk Heather Richards said two views were her as she set up the stream and her husband, who alerts her if there is a problem.

Mayor Graham Smith opened the meeting with a pair of proclamations, acknowledging Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January and International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

During the meeting, the council levied an add-on fee for residential building permits to fund the Central Alabama Homebuilders Academy. The matter passed 4-1 with Gerald Garner voting no.

In other action, the council:

Approved the Old Brook Trail and Canterbury Road Bridge contract, engineering and inspection proposal with Gresham Smith.

Approved the list of recommended paving projects, including Overton Road from Fairhaven Drive to North Woodridge Road, Spring Valley Road from Crestside Road to Spring Valley Terrace and Spring Valley Terrace to Mill Springs Road, Euclid Avenue from Church Street to Montevallo Road, Brookwood Road from East Briarcliff Road to Overcrest Road, Office Park and Hoyt Lane from Church Street to the alley beside Oak Street Garden Shop.

Passed an amendment to the moratorium regarding vape, CBD or other products containing THC or cannabinoids. The action allows The Bottle Shop to sell hemp beverages. Becky Holt abstained.

Approved a resolution executing the MWCF deductible addendum regarding workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

Recommended that the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issue an 020-restaurant retail liquor license to Locanda Brasato.

The next regular meeting of the city council will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.