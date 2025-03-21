Fire Training Facility agreement on agenda for Monday council meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Monday and items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing and agreement with Vestavia for a fire training facility and recognition of Deputy Fire Chief, Stacey Cole, for his years of service.

Other items on the agenda include:

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation.

Approval of the minutes of the March 10, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.

Approval of the minutes of the March 20, 2025, special meeting of the City Council.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the change orders for the Fire Station No. 2.

The council will also discuss the following topics during the pre-meeting:

Upgrades to flashing light on Old Leeds Road at Cherokee Road-Richard Caudle of Skipper Consultants (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Request by Fox Hall Condominiums for dog waste stations-Shanda Williams (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Villages Design Review Committee appointment-Tyler Slaten (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Library Board appointment for an unexpired term-Lindsy Gardner (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Request by the Parks/Recreation Department for a skilled laborer position-Shanda Williams (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda)

The pre-meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-136 to view the full agenda packets for Monday's meeting.