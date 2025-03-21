Fire Training Facility agreement on agenda for Monday council meeting

×
Illustration by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Monday and items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing and agreement with Vestavia for a fire training facility and recognition of Deputy Fire Chief, Stacey Cole, for his years of service.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation.
- Approval of the minutes of the March 10, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.
- Approval of the minutes of the March 20, 2025, special meeting of the City Council.
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the change orders for the Fire Station No. 2.
The council will also discuss the following topics during the pre-meeting:
- Upgrades to flashing light on Old Leeds Road at Cherokee Road-Richard Caudle of Skipper Consultants (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- Request by Fox Hall Condominiums for dog waste stations-Shanda Williams (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- Villages Design Review Committee appointment-Tyler Slaten (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- Library Board appointment for an unexpired term-Lindsy Gardner (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda.)
- Request by the Parks/Recreation Department for a skilled laborer position-Shanda Williams (See attached information. This item may be added to the formal agenda)
The pre-meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-136 to view the full agenda packets for Monday's meeting.