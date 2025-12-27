First Day Hike at Oak Mountain offers sunrise start to 2026

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will kick off 2026 with its annual First Day Hike on Thursday, Jan. 1, inviting hikers to greet the new year with a sunrise view from King’s Chair Overlook. Participants will meet at the North Trailhead at 5 a.m., with the guided hike departing promptly at 5:15 a.m.

This intermediate-to-advanced hike offers a memorable way to be among the first in Alabama to see the sunrise in the new year. Hikers should be prepared to walk in darkness and are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp, water, snacks and dress appropriately for cold weather conditions. Hiking poles and cameras are also recommended.

The hike is open to all ages, though it is not stroller-friendly and may be challenging for some participants. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a physical leash no longer than six feet. The event is weather dependent, and access to the park will be through the front gate entrance only.

Gate fees apply and range from $2 to $5, depending on age. Registration for the hike is available on the park’s website.

For more information, contact Oak Mountain State Park at 205-620-2520 or email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov.