Five Mountain Brook men to be inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame

Five Mountain Brook residents will be honored later this month as the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham inducts its 27th class into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame.

The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center. This year’s honorees are: Horace Corbin Day of Jemison Investment Company, John H. Holcomb III of National Bank of Commerce, Don James of Vulcan Materials Company, John D. Johns of Protective Life Corporation and Charles McCrary of Alabama Power Company.

Since 1997, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham has recognized local business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the Birmingham community. To date, 156 individuals have been inducted.

Tickets and sponsorships for the luncheon and induction ceremony are available at kcob.org/events/bbhof.