Forge BCSC Announces Designer Open Call for Fifth Annual Haute Pink Fashion Show

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens From left: Marie Sutton and Mykola Vyshyvanyuk look at the fabric being used in a custom design for the 2024 Haute Pink Fashion Show.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center will host its fifth annual Haute Pink Fashion Show presented by Alabama Power on October 3 at The Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus, and they are looking for designers to be a part of the event.

Designed to inspire, honor and remember those impacted by breast cancer, Haute Pink features Forge’s clients, volunteers and friends modeling customized fashions created for them by designers with ties to Alabama.

“The Birmingham area is home to so many talented designers whom we have worked with over the last four seasons. We are so proud to partner our models with such talented artisans who call Birmingham home. We can’t wait to see the final works on Friday, October 3. This is such a special night to honor and celebrate our clients and their families who have been impacted by breast cancer,” said Forge Executive Director Lauren Roberts.

Each designer will be promoted throughout the weeks leading up to the event and the night of the event. To be considered, submit a portfolio or examples of past designs you have created and a bio to Meg Lovett at meg@forgeon.org by August 1. The designer/model pairings will be announced by August 15.

Proceeds from the Haute Pink event will benefit Forge’s mission to improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients, survivors and those who love them.

Tickets to the event are $100 and can be purchased through https://hautepink.swell.gives. The fee includes two drink tickets, heavy hors d’oevres and desserts, and entrance into the show. There will be a raffle of exclusive items at the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased separately at the event.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can contact Forge offices at info@forgeon.org or by calling 205-838-6159.

For more info on Forge, visit: https://forgeon.org