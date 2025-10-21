Franks ‘N Steins fall festival returns Oct. 25 to benefit Libby’s Friends

The spirit of Halloween and heart of community service come together Saturday, Oct. 25, at Cahaba Brewing Company, where Mountain Brook-based nonprofit Libby’s Friends will host its signature fall fundraiser, Franks 'N Steins.

The all-day, inclusive family festival will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating, carnival games, and themed competitions like a stein-hoisting challenge and a hot dog-eating contest. Kids can enjoy face painting, craft stations, and festive fun, while live music and food round out the entertainment lineup.

Founded in honor of Libby Hagan, who passed away in May 2025 at age 10, Libby’s Friends exists to help ease the financial burdens of families raising children with disabilities — particularly where insurance falls short in covering adaptive equipment, therapies and care. The nonprofit carries on Libby’s joyful and resilient spirit through acts of generosity and inclusion.

This year’s event is presented by Southern Home Structural Specialists and is open to all ages. Proceeds go directly toward helping families bridge the gap in coverage and receive the tools and care they need.

For more about Libby’s Friends or the event, visit libbysfriends.org or find them on social media.