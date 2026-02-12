Friends of O’Neal Library annual book sale set for Feb. 20-22

× Expand Image courtesy of Friends of the O'Neal Library 2026_DigitalBanner_3600 x 1200 px - FOL opt 2

The Friends of the O’Neal Library will host their annual book sale Feb. 20-22, offering a wide selection of books and other items while raising funds to support teen and adult programs at the library.

A special Preview Party for donors will take place Thursday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those who donate $50 or more to the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, a supporting organization of the O’Neal Library, will receive an invitation to shop early and enjoy fellowship with other supporters and Friends volunteers.

The public sale will run Feb. 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Shoppers can browse rare and signed books, as well as fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages, puzzles, picture books and frameable prints. Proceeds benefit the library’s teen and adult programming. In 2025, funds from the sale supported teen events such as DIY Yums, crafting sessions, exam breaks and community service projects, along with adult favorites including Burns Night, Mahjong Meetups and the Sustainable Style series.

For more than 50 years, the Friends of O’Neal Library have supported the library through their annual book sale. In 2025 alone, the sale raised more than $30,000 to fund programs and initiatives. Over the past decade, the Friends have contributed more than $425,000 to encourage lifelong learning in the community.

Community members can also support the effort by donating books throughout the year during regular library hours via the back alley entrance. Donation guidelines are available on the Friends page of the library’s website.