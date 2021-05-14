Full Circle retail shop at the LJCC to host Spring Pop-Up Sale

Friendship Circle of Alabama—based at the Chabad Center on Overton Road—is a non-profit that seeks to provide programming, recreation and a warm, inclusive community for people with special needs, especially teenagers and young adults, as well as their families.

In February, Friendship Circle created a new offshoot called Full Circle.

Full Circle is a second-hand clothing store located at Levite Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road that has been built, managed and operated by young adults with disabilities.

The shop specializes in quality, brand-name women’s clothing and accessories, organizers say.

“Our hope is to provide employment and skill-building opportunities for young adults with special needs,” Friendship Circle co-director Rabbi Levi Weinbaum told Village Living recently.

And now local shoppers in need of bargains can check out the store’s grand opening event this weekend.

Full Circle, which had a soft opening in February, will hold a Spring Pop-Up Sale at the LJCC on Sunday, May 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., according to Weinbaum.

For more information, call 347-678-4878 or 205-970-0100 or go to instagram.com/fullcircle.bhm.

For more information about Friendship Circle, go to friendshipcircleal.org.