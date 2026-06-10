Garden art camp encourages creativity with nature as inspiration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its Garden Artists children’s summer camp June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Designed for children ages 4 through rising third grade, the camp will encourage participants to use natural materials to create artwork inspired by the plants, landscapes and details found throughout the Gardens.

Campers will study patterns, colors, shapes and lines in nature while sharpening their observation skills through hands-on art projects. They also will take a walk through the Gardens to view sculptures and learn how artwork can enhance outdoor spaces.

The cost is $160 for members at the family level and above and $200 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/garden-artists.