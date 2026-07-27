Garden book club discusses mystery set in the horticultural world

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its monthly "Thyme to Read" book club on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 4-5 p.m.

Hosted by the Library at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the free gathering brings together readers to discuss books inspired by gardening, plants and the natural world while connecting with fellow book lovers in a garden setting.

The August selection is "The Gardener's Plot" by Deborah J. Benoit, a mystery novel centered on the gardening world.

The book club is free and open to the public, welcoming both avid gardeners and readers interested in stories rooted in nature.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/the-gardeners-plot.