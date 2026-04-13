Garden history program explores evolution of natural landscape design

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Emergence of the 18th-Century English Landscape Garden” on Tuesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hodges Room.

Advanced Master Gardener Susan Hagen will lead the illustrated presentation, focusing on how landscape designers such as William Kent, Lancelot “Capability” Brown and Humphry Repton shaped a more natural style in contrast to formal Baroque gardens. The program will highlight notable landscapes including Rousham, Stowe and Chatsworth.

Hagen, a retired Birmingham-Southern College professor, now writes about the cultural and horticultural significance of gardens and regularly presents on topics related to plants and landscape design.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/english-landscape-garden.