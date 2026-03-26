Gardening workshop focuses on growing vegetables in small spaces

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Got Sun? Grow Food!” on Thursday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Adventure Classroom.

Led by Advanced Master Gardener Karen Mitchell, the class will focus on how to grow vegetables in small or nontraditional spaces, including patios, balconies and raised beds. Mitchell will share tips on selecting the right vegetables and creating productive gardens in limited areas.

Mitchell, a longtime Master Gardener, has led numerous gardening initiatives and is known for her work with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Spring Plant Sale.

The class is open to beginners and experienced gardeners alike. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.