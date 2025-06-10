Gerald Garner running for re-election

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Gerald Garner at City Council Chambers at Mountain Brook City Hall on Sept. 18.

Mountain Brook City Councilor Gerald Garner is running for re-election to his council seat.

Garner has served on the council since November of 2020 after beating out incumbent Philip Black for the seat in the August election.

"I fully intend to seek re-election to the Mountain Brook City Council. I love this community, and I’m proud of the thoughtful, forward-looking work we’re doing to support our residents and strengthen every corner of our City," Garner said. "Supporting our exceptional city departments and employees, tackling tough issues head-on and helping shape a vision for Mountain Brook’s future is work I take seriously—and personally. Serving is not easy—it takes time, energy, and a willingness to make hard choices—but every second is worth it to help make Mountain Brook the best it can be. I’m committed, experienced and as energized as ever to keep working hard for this city I care so deeply about."

Garner is currently running uncontested, and the election is set for Aug. 26.

Council President Virginia Smith has also announced that she is not seeking re-election, and Becky Holt is now running for her seat. Holt is uncontested as of publication.

Mayor Stewart Welch announced he plans to retire from public office in November, so Graham Smith is running for Mayor of Mountain Brook. She is currently uncontested.

To find out key dates in this year's election process, click here.