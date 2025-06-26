Get a preview of Village Living's July edition

Expand Cover of Village Living's July 2025 edition.

This month, we sat down with Thomas Boulware, Mountain Brook’s new chief of police. He’s settling in quickly — focused on safety, connection and building on the strong foundation already in place. His vision for the department is on this month’s cover.

Also featured is part two of our college athletics series, where we explore how NIL deals and the transfer portal are reshaping the student athlete experience.

In city news, take a look at the new pollinator habitat in progress at Memory Triangle. In school news, we celebrate the careers of this year’s Mountain Brook Schools retirees.

In business news, meet the new owners of Crestline Bagel — and their commitment to honoring what makes it special. Otey’s Fest headlines our summer event preview.

In sports, we recognize standout student athletes. In community news, read how Ann Cade finished a 50-mile race her own way — and how Andy Bernstein has made an impact through service at Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital.