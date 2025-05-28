Get a preview of Village Living's June edition

Expand Cover of Village Living's June 2025 edition.

As we head into the summer season, that doesn’t mean its time to stop thinking about school. In fact, the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation is asking the community to support our schools now more than ever. Read about their ongoing “Fund Our Future: Endowing Student Success” campaign on this month’s cover. We also take a look at how the changing landscape of college athletics — including NIL and the transfer portal — is impacting local high school athletes and their recruitment journeys.

In the city section, you can find a feature on O’Neal Library Director Lindy Gardner, who recently received awards from the ALA, and another feature on Graham Smith, who plans to run for mayor.

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens

In school news, we have one last piece celebrating our seniors. We also recognize the success of our Mountain Brook athletes this spring in the sports section, and the community section highlights a Mountain Brook family working to help others, as well as city native Isabella Maldia, who is preparing to make an impact with her global experience. You’ll also find a special story on Holocaust survivor Riva Hirsch.