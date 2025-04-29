Get a preview of Village Living's May edition

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens

With Mayor Stewart Welch III announcing he won’t seek re-election, Mountain Brook is entering a period of significant change. This follows the retirement of longtime City Manager Sam Gaston and the planned transition to his successor, Steve Boone. The city also recently named Thomas Boulware as its new chief of police, and major renovations and road projects are on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the Birmingham Zoo is celebrating a milestone with its 70th anniversary. In the schools section, ALL IN Mountain Brook continues to grow, expanding its efforts to provide educational resources that keep the community safe. Our Creator Collective students have also been hard at work, highlighting this year’s graduating seniors.

In events, the annual Jewish Food and Culture Fest returns for another year of great food and cultural appreciation. And don’t miss our celebration of spring high school athletes in the sports section.

Expand Front page of Village Living's May 2025 edition.

In community news, be sure to check out our feature on retired priest Russ Levenson and his continued work as an author.