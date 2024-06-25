Get to Know: Lindsy Gardner

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Lindsy Gardner is the director of Mountain Brook’s O’Neal Library.

Lindsy Gardner is the director of Mountain Brook’s O’Neal Library.

Q. How long have you been in your job?

I've been in my position for about seven-and-a-half years. I moved here from Virginia to take the job, though I'm originally from West Alabama. I grew up in Linden and was the director of the Demopolis Public Library for a while.

Q. What’s the best part about living in Mountain Brook?

Without a doubt is the support of the community, especially for the library. We have so many folks who love the library and volunteer and support us in so many different ways. And I'd say the second best thing is the cooperative atmosphere within the city and how all of the city departments work so well together.

Q. How did you decide to pursue your career?

Throughout college, I really felt like I wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, but realized my strengths really didn't lie in that direction. I happened to bump into someone who was talking about going to library school one day. And I thought, “Wow, I love to read. I love to help people. I love libraries,” and I never looked back. I've been a librarian now for over 20 years.

Q. What’s something that people might be surprised to learn about you?

So the thing that surprises people the most about me is that I have been skydiving four times over the last 20 years, all in tandem. The second most surprising thing is that I once competed in a bacon eating contest at the Virginia State Fair and got so caught up in the drama of the contest that I was absolutely the loser of that contest.

Q. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I would get in a time machine and go back to college and take a year off between college or a year off after graduate school at some point and travel the world. I've always been passionate about travel and it's very difficult to just take a week off here and there. So I wish that I had had a gap year at some point.