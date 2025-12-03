Gingerbread Jam to return Dec. 13 at Vestavia Civic Center

The Gingerbread Jam, organized by the Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence, will take place Saturday, Dec. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The event features a community gingerbread house competition in which individuals, families, classmates, coworkers or professional bakers may participate. Competitors may build their houses at home using pre-made kits, graham crackers or homemade gingerbread, depending on their category.

Finished entries must be dropped off at the Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Participants will enter one of several divisions: ages 5 and younger, ages 6-12, ages 13 and older or the advanced professional division, which requires homemade gingerbread. All houses must be 10-18 inches and at least 90 percent edible. Entries that fall outside the size requirements will be displayed but will not qualify for judging. Entrants will also confirm at drop-off whether they plan to donate their house, pick it up or allow for disposal.

The public is invited to view entries and participate in judging from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Cash prizes will be awarded across divisions, including the Edgar’s Award, People’s Choice Awards and category-specific awards for each age group. Additional “Just for Fun” awards will recognize creative features such as Best Lawn, Best Windows, Best Construction and Best Driveway.

The event is described as kid-friendly and filled with holiday cheer, with Santa present for part of the morning. The Gingerbread Jam was created in tribute to Megan and Meredith Montgomery’s childhood traditions of building gingerbread houses and has become an annual community event supporting the foundation’s mission.

Entry is $5. All proceeds benefit the Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence.

To register, visit gingerbreadjam.swell.gives.