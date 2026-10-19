Girls Just Wanna Have Fun gymnastics meet returns with ’80s theme

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Gymnastics

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Invitational will return Oct. 23-24 with its signature throwback theme.

Held each October, the gymnastics meet encourages coaches and judges to dress in their ’80s best, with leg warmers, acid-washed jeans and other decade-inspired looks adding to the atmosphere. Throwback music will play throughout the competition.

The meet is open to Levels 1-10, Xcel Bronze-Sapphire and HUGS gymnasts.

Organizers describe the invitational as a lighthearted competition that pairs gymnastics with an ’80s celebration for athletes, coaches, judges and families.

For more information, visit mountainbrookgymnastics.com/home-meets.