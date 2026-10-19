Girls Just Wanna Have Fun gymnastics meet returns with ’80s theme

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Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Gymnastics
The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Invitational will return Oct. 23-24 with its signature throwback theme.
Held each October, the gymnastics meet encourages coaches and judges to dress in their ’80s best, with leg warmers, acid-washed jeans and other decade-inspired looks adding to the atmosphere. Throwback music will play throughout the competition.
The meet is open to Levels 1-10, Xcel Bronze-Sapphire and HUGS gymnasts.
Organizers describe the invitational as a lighthearted competition that pairs gymnastics with an ’80s celebration for athletes, coaches, judges and families.
For more information, visit mountainbrookgymnastics.com/home-meets.