Girls on the Run Birmingham announces new summer program

Registration for Girls on the Run Birmingham Camp GOTR is open. Camp GOTR is a one-of-a-kind, week-long summer program that combines evidence-based lessons with the joy and energy of summertime fun. Designed for rising 3rd-to 5th-grade girls, this week-long, half-day camp inspires participants to develop life skills, explore their creativity, and embrace the joy of movement.

At Camp GOTR, caring and qualified Girls on the Run coaches lead structured and engaging lessons centered on topics relevant to today’s girls. In this supportive, encouraging environment, girls build confidence and unlock creativity that stimulates their minds and their physical health.

Camp GOTR highlights include:

Interactive activities: Girls participate in engaging games and group discussions that teach the importance of teamwork, empathy, and self-esteem.

Creative expression: Participants have the chance to express themselves in new and empowering ways through art and writing projects.

Physical activities: Each day includes a variety of fun and energizing activities that promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

Friendship building: Camp GOTR fosters a sense of belonging as participants connect with peers and coaches in an uplifting, inclusive environment.

“Our mission at Camp GOTR is to provide girls with an unforgettable summer experience where they can be themselves, build lasting friendships, and embrace the joy of movement,” said Amy Benson, Girls on the Run Birmingham Executive Director. “Additionally, participants gain valuable life skills that benefit them now, in the upcoming school year, and for the rest of their lives.”

The deadline to register girls for Camp GOTR is June 6. This summer, Girls on the Run Birmingham is offering the program at the Levite Jewish Community Center, June 9-13, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The camp program fee is $250, and financial aid is available. Space is limited, so Girls on the Run encourages caregivers to register early to secure their child’s spot in this empowering and fun-filled camp. Interested families can learn more about the program on the Camp GOTR registration page.