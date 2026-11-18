× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

Birmingham Zoo will bring back "Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration" beginning Saturday, Nov. 21, with the holiday festival continuing on select nights through Jan. 3.

Presented by Chase with support from Baptist Health, the event will feature more than 1 million lights and hundreds of handcrafted lanterns along a mile-long outdoor route. Displays will highlight animals and the natural world, from deep-sea creatures to birds and other wildlife.

Glow Wild will be open from 5-9 p.m. on event nights. A Holiday Village will offer seasonal photo opportunities, carolers and visits with Santa on select dates. Santa is scheduled to appear from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4, 12, 19-23.

Guests can also purchase seasonal food and drinks, including hot cocoa, apple cider, s’mores and churros. Additional-cost attractions include rides on the Red Diamond Express Train and Protective Carousel and the limited-time "Elf Power, Inc." experience at Wild Explorer VR.

Special programming includes a member preview on Friday, Nov. 20, from 5-9 p.m. and an adults-only night for guests 18 and older on Thursday, Dec. 3. Choirs and other local performers are also scheduled on select December evenings.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for children ages 2-12. Advance member pricing is $19 for adults and $12 for children ages 2-17. Walk-up prices are $27 for adults and $17 for children, with member walk-up admission at $21 for adults and $14 for children.

Glow Wild will not operate on rainy nights. Tickets for a canceled night can be used on another Glow Wild date.

For tickets, event dates and more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/glow-wild-a-holiday-lantern-festival-for-everyone-2/.