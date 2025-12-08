Glow Wild returns to the Zoo

× Expand Birmingham Zoo Glow Wild lanterns at the Birmingham Zoo in 2021.

The Birmingham Zoo is set to sparkle once again with the return of its beloved holiday spectacle, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration, illuminating select nights from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. Presented by CHASE with support from Alabama Power and UAB Callahan Eye, the festival promises a breathtaking blend of art, light and seasonal cheer for guests of all ages.

Back by popular demand, Glow Wild 2025 will feature more than one million lights and hundreds of handcrafted lanterns depicting animals from across the globe. Visitors will embark on a mile-long outdoor journey through glowing displays that celebrate the beauty and diversity of nature — from luminous jellyfish and fluttering butterflies to majestic elephants and soaring birds. Each turn along the trail will offer a new discovery, blending artistry with wonder in a celebration of wildlife and winter magic.

The experience will extend far beyond the lanterns themselves. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in festive treats such as churros, s’mores, apple cider and rich hot cocoa — with a spiked option available for adults. The Holiday Village on Henley Lawn will be a hub of merriment, complete with visits from Santa, cheerful carolers and picture-perfect photo opportunities under twinkling lights. For families, friends and couples alike, the atmosphere will capture the heart of the holiday season.

Adding to the enchantment, visitors will be able to climb aboard the Red Diamond Express Train for a sparkling ride through the zoo or dive into the interactive “Elf Power, Inc.” virtual reality adventure at the Wild Explorer VR Experience. Special event nights will include a Zoo Member Preview Night on Nov. 21, Opening Night Celebration on Nov. 22, Coca-Cola Caravan Night on Nov. 23 and an adults-only evening for guests 18 and older — Adult Night at Glow Wild — on Dec. 4.

Glow Wild will run from 5-9 p.m. on select nights from Nov. 22, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026.

Tickets and schedules are available at BirminghamZoo.com. Don’t miss Birmingham’s brightest holiday tradition!