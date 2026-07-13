Golden Age Wine to celebrate seventh anniversary

× Expand Image courtesy of Golden Age Wine

Golden Age Wine will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Saturday, July 18, with a day of food, music and community.

The celebration will feature a fish fry prepared by chefs Roscoe Hall and Richard Neal, music from DJ Rahdu and portraits by Nancy Hollis.

Founded by Brandon and Trent, Golden Age Wine has built its reputation around thoughtfully selected wines from small producers who emphasize sustainable, organic and biodynamic farming practices with minimal intervention in the winemaking process. The shop also extends that philosophy to its food program by sourcing high-quality ingredients with an emphasis on responsible farming and environmental stewardship.

"For us, wine is like listening to music," the owners say. "You hear it one way one day, and you find nuances the next time you listen to it."

The anniversary celebration is open to the public and offers customers an opportunity to mark seven years of wine, food and community with the Mountain Brook favorite.

Learn more at goldenagewine.com.