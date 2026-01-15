Grace Thomas wins third straight Mountain Brook Schools District Spelling Bee

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Grace Thomas
Grace Thomas, a student at Mountain Brook Elementary, has claimed her third consecutive title as champion of the Mountain Brook Schools District Spelling Bee.
Thomas correctly spelled “coercive” in the ninth round to win this year’s competition. She will go on to represent the district at the Jefferson County Spelling Bee later this semester.
The district bee featured five school-level winners, with each Mountain Brook school represented except Mountain Brook High School.
2026 school champions:
Jonathan Humphreys, Brookwood Forest Elementary
Daniel Dowdle, Cherokee Bend Elementary
Brooks Averitt, Crestline Elementary
Grace Thomas, Mountain Brook Elementary
Addy Meadows, Mountain Brook Junior High
District staff thanked the judges, moderator, attendees and all who helped coordinate this year’s event.