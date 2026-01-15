Grace Thomas wins third straight Mountain Brook Schools District Spelling Bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Grace Thomas

Grace Thomas, a student at Mountain Brook Elementary, has claimed her third consecutive title as champion of the Mountain Brook Schools District Spelling Bee.

Thomas correctly spelled “coercive” in the ninth round to win this year’s competition. She will go on to represent the district at the Jefferson County Spelling Bee later this semester.

The district bee featured five school-level winners, with each Mountain Brook school represented except Mountain Brook High School.

2026 school champions:

Jonathan Humphreys, Brookwood Forest Elementary

Daniel Dowdle, Cherokee Bend Elementary

Brooks Averitt, Crestline Elementary

Grace Thomas, Mountain Brook Elementary

Addy Meadows, Mountain Brook Junior High

District staff thanked the judges, moderator, attendees and all who helped coordinate this year’s event.