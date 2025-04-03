Graham Smith announces plans to run for Mayor

City Councilor Graham Smith has officially announced her plans to run for Mayor of Mountain Brook.

She made the announcement on Thursday morning, releasing the following statement on Facebook:

Good Morning, Mountain Brook!

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Mountain Brook. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as your City Councilor, and after a lot of reflection, I believe the time has come to step up and continue the work that has made this community so special.

As a mother of two boys in the Mountain Brook Schools, a longtime community volunteer, and someone who has had the privilege of serving on numerous boards, I know firsthand what makes this city work. I wasn’t born in Mountain Brook…I chose Mountain Brook. I chose our city as home because of the incredible people that care for each other and care about each other. Time and again our community rallies around each other in the face of tragedy and triumph. We are blessed with an incredible town and that’s exactly what I plan to continue fostering as your Mayor.

As your Councilor, I’ve worked hard with our city leaders to find practical, lasting solutions that benefit everyone….whether it’s addressing infrastructure issues, supporting our businesses, or improving our quality of life. I believe the key to good leadership is listening, collaborating, and getting the job done so our city works for you.

My vision is to build on the incredible progress made by Mayor Stewart Welch and City Manager Sam Gaston, who both leave a lasting legacy. We are always striving for the best for our community and their leadership has set the bar high. Their departure presents us with a new opportunity. As our city enters this next chapter, I’m committed to keeping our momentum going— a Mountain Brook that continues to be safe, vibrant, and provides excellent services to the taxpayers.

Over the next few months, I’m eager to hear from you and look forward to you learning more about me. With your support, we can keep Mountain Brook a place where our families can grow, our businesses can thrive, and everyone feels proud to call home. I chose Mountain Brook not just because it’s a special place, but because of the people who care so much to keep it that way. On August 26th, choose me and let’s keep Mountain Brook strong!

Thank you, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve you as Mayor!"