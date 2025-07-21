Graham Smith: Mountain Brook’s next Mayor

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring meet the candidate

Expand Photo courtesy of Graham Smith. Graham Smith announced her bid for mayor in early April, following Mayor Stewart Welch’s retirement announcement.

Graham Smith, the unopposed candidate for mayor of Mountain Brook, has served on the City Council since 2022. A former legislative director for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Smith brings extensive experience in civic and governmental leadership.

She grew up in Long Island and met her husband, Harrison—a Mountain Brook native—while attending Washington and Lee University. They returned to his hometown 14 years ago. Smith has served as president of the Jefferson County City Councilors Coalition, PTO president at Cherokee Bend Elementary, and a board member for the Friends of Jemison Park, Alabama Trails Foundation and Mountain Brook PTO Council. She holds a journalism degree and an MBA from the University of Alabama. As mayor, she plans to prioritize public safety, economic vitality and responsible budgeting.

Smith was uncontested in the race to replace retiring mayor Stewart Welch, and she will take over as Mountain Brook’s next mayor in November. She shared her views on key issues with Village Living ahead of her swearing in.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

Serving as president of the Jefferson County City Councilor's Coalition showed me just how much can be accomplished when local leaders work together. In that role, I saw how collaboration happens behind the scenes between local and regional leaders — far more than most people realize. Strong relationships across city lines are essential to addressing shared challenges and creating real opportunities. With the ability to champion everything that makes this city so special--from our outstanding schools and thriving businesses to our strong sense of community, I’m proud to promote Mountain Brook and all it has to offer, and I’m committed to helping it grow even stronger.

Q: How do you plan to strengthen the relationship between city hall and residents?

As Mayor, I will continue to build on the strong foundation we've already established during my time on the city council. We've worked to engage residents through open council meetings, city text alerts, and increased activity on our social media channels. We hold multiple community engagement events such as Citizen Appreciation Day, and we continue to be responsive to email and direct resident requests. Moving forward, I'll continue to look for ways to engage our residents in ways they find meaningful and informative.

Q: How closely should Mountain Brook collaborate with neighboring cities on issues like infrastructure and economic development?

When appropriate, strong collaboration with neighboring municipalities and the county is absolutely critical to ensure the long term success of the entire region. Through collaboration with the members of the Mayor's Association, I will work to strengthen existing relationships and further opportunities for economic growth.

Q: What are your priorities for managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns in the city?

My hope to mitigate runoff and flooding is to prioritize responsible stormwater management by exploring the creation of a comprehensive master plan focused on low impact design (LID) solutions. This plan would identify and target critical basin areas across Mountain Brook, implementing sustainable infrastructure—such as rain gardens, bioswales, and permeable surfaces—to reduce runoff, protect property, and preserve our natural waterways.

Q: What is your approach to supporting Mountain Brook Schools?

I am committed to protecting and strengthening our exceptional schools. While the school board operates independently, the City Council should continue to appoint highly qualified, community-minded individuals who prioritize educational excellence. We will also maintain strong partnerships with the Board of Education, especially through co-investment in athletic and infrastructure projects that enhance student experience and community pride. Together, we will ensure Mountain Brook Schools remain among the very best in the nation.

Q: How would you address public safety and maintain community trust?

I will continue to collaborate and discuss our city's safety needs with our Police Chief, Thomas Boulware. Over the years we have made gains in public safety by focusing on the following five areas: a highly motivated and skilled police force, advanced training opportunities, sophisticated technology, well maintained infrastructure, and strong resident involvement in crime abatement. Many of these goals are not costly to implement. Public safety is one of our city's top priorities.