Great Short Stories explores Agatha Christie's "Witness for the Prosecution"

× Expand Photo by Henry Be on Unsplash

O'Neal Library's Great Short Stories reading and discussion group will meet Monday, Sept. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, 3405 Brookwood Road.

This year's Great Short Stories series focuses on works that have been adapted for film or television. September's selection is Agatha Christie's "Witness for the Prosecution," with Bob leading the discussion.

The gathering will take place in the church's Reception Room while the O'Neal Library building is closed for a major interior renovation. The Reception Room is on the left side of the church campus behind the main chapel with stained glass windows.

The series will continue Oct. 12 with Daphne du Maurier's "Don't Look Now," Nov. 9 with F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and Dec. 14 with Robert Louis Stevenson's "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

The program is free. For more information, visit oneallibrary.org or contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org.