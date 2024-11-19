Greater Birmingham Humane Society offering Paw-liday Camp for kids

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Greater Birmingham Humane Society

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering a Paw-liday Camp on Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, allowing children to come in and work on enrichment activities and get hands-on experience with the shelter animals.

Paw-liday Camp is for ages 6-12 years old, and the event will last from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day.

Campers will need to wear clothes that they can get wet or dirty and tennis shoes (no flip flops or sandals). They will need a jacket since they will be spending some time outside as weather permits. Campers will also need to bring a morning snack and a lunch, along with a reusable water bottle every day.

Campers will NOT need to bring iPads or other electronics/games. The registration fee is $60.00 per day. Space is limited, so be sure to select the correct camp dates. Click here to register.

If you have any questions please reach out to the Director of Outreach and Education, Kasey Rawlings at krawlings@gbhs.org.