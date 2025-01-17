Greater Birmingham Humane Society offering volunteer opportunities

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Greater Birmingham Humane Society

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is always looking for dedicated volunteers who want to spend their time making a real difference in the lives of their pets.

Volunteer opportunities include general shelter volunteers, youth volunteers, group and corporate efforts, fostering and more.

Volunteers must meet the requirements below to qualify:

Be at least 16 years of age.

Understand and accept GBHS philosophies regarding open admissions and humane euthanasia.

Communicate professionally, as human interaction is a requirement of all volunteer roles.

Understand and fulfill all responsibilities of their role independently.

Read and comprehend detailed policy and protocol information as well as being able to remember and follow shelter rules

Be able to physically fulfill the duties of their volunteer role. Most volunteer roles require volunteers to: be able to lift and carry up to 20 lbs.; be able to reach and lift; possess vision abilities including close vision, distance vision and depth perception; be able to talk to customers, employees and other volunteers; be able to handle leashed animals of varying sizes.

GBHS volunteers are required to pay $25 joining dues to cover the cost of training and supplies, as well as to pay for their volunteer T-shirt. Scholarships are available to volunteers needing assistance.

With a positive attitude, emotionally manage a workplace that can be stressful

Meet guidelines for responsible pet ownership for all pets in their care.

For more information, visit gbhs.org/volunteer.