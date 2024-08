× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Guin Service, LLC opened a new building in August.

Guin Service, LLC opened a new building in early August, relocating to Irondale from their space in Birmingham.

The new building is located at 2880 Crestwood Blvd.

The plumbing business is owned by Joseph Braswell and serves the Birmingham metro area. Braswell is the President of the Board of Directors for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.