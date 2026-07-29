Habitat Feed & Social holds weekly rooftop 'Girl Dinner' nights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook

Habitat Feed & Social at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook is inviting guests to make Thursdays a standing date with its weekly "Girl Dinner" event.

Held every Thursday from 5-9 p.m., the rooftop gathering pairs live performances by rotating local musicians with a shareable dining experience designed for two.

The $60 Girl Dinner special includes two Caesar salads, truffle fries and a choice of two strawberry spritzers or two glasses of Cava. Additional food and beverages are available for purchase.

With panoramic views of Mountain Brook, live music and a menu built for sharing, the weekly event offers friends an opportunity to relax and catch up in one of the area's signature rooftop settings.

For more information, visit grandbohemianmountainbrook.com.