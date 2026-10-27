Hail to the chiefs: Mountain Brook Fire Department passes baton

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Adam Bomar is sworn in as the new fire chief in Mountain Brook, Alabama, by Judge KC Hairston as his wife, Rachel Bomar ,holds the Bible at Mountain Brook City Hall on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

For one night, two Mountain Brook fire chiefs were heralded in a packed City Council meeting – retired Chief Chris Mullins and his new successor, Chief Adam Bomar.

There were uniforms aplenty at the Oct. 26 council meeting with Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and Fire Department personnel on hand to give Mullins a fitting sendoff and to see Bomar take the oath as he took the reins.

Mullins admitted he felt a bit emotional as Mayor Graham Smith read the proclamation honoring him for 30 years of service to the city.

“I'm pretty tender-hearted so, yes, I did tear up,” the retiring chief said. “Some of the things that were said in the proclamation certainly touched my heart. It did reference that I care, that I care about this department, love this city, I love this department.

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook Mayor Graham Smith gives a hug to retiring fire Chief Chris Mullins at Mountain Brook City Hall in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

“I love the people that work here,” he continued. “You start pulling my heartstrings when you start talking about this department and the people that work here, and then people that are coming after me. I know the department's in good hands. Yeah, it choked me up.”

Earlier, someone asked Bomar if he knew what he was getting into as he accepted the baton from Mullins.

“It's a big responsibility,” the new chief said. “I've watched Chief Mullins for several years, and I've watched the many late-night phone calls. I've been a part of many of those late-night phone calls. I have an idea of what I'm getting into, but I'm sure that each new day is going to present its own challenges. I'm excited to deal with each one of them as they come along.”

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Incoming Mountain Brook fire Chief Adam Bomar, fourth from left, with his wife, Rachel Bomar, and children Emersyn and Camden. Retiring fire Chief Chris Mullins is shown with his wife, Kelly Mullins, and daughters Kailey Mullins Beal and Abrielle Mullins Lambat. Bomar and Mullins were honored at the Mountain Brook City Council meeting in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

During the council work session, the council heard a report from traffic engineer Richard Caudle, who recommended the installation of a three-way stop sign on Pine Mountain Road at Round Forest Drive. The council opted not to follow that advice, feeling that the added stop signs were not needed.

“Richard, I respect your opinion greatly,” Council President Billy Pritchard said. “We always do, and your work. Most of the time, we follow your recommendations, but I think this is one where we're going to go a different route.”

Caudle said his company’s job is to present the city with objective criteria and added that there is little risk with not adding stop signs because there are only 12 houses on that end of Pine Mountain.

In other business Monday, the council: