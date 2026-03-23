Hands-on marble carving workshop planned at O’Neal Library Makerspace

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

O’Neal Library will host a Crafternoon on Wednesday, April 1, from 4-6 p.m. in the Makerspace.

The session will feature marble sculpture with local artist Michael Chiarito, who will introduce participants to the tools and techniques used in marble carving. Attendees will have the opportunity to create and take home their own small marble piece.

The program is open to teens in grades 7-12 and adults. Registration is required, and the event is currently full, though a waitlist is available at oneallibrary.org.