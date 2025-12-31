Happy New Year from Village Living

Welcome to 2026! It's hard to believe that we've already hit a new year.

From all of us at Village Living and Starnes Media, we want to wish you all the best in the year ahead.

No matter what sort of goals you set for yourself this year, put your best foot forward and take advantage of the opportunity of a fresh start.

Enjoy the rest of the week, because the world will seemingly hit the ground running once again Monday.

Anyways, it is never lost on us that you always have a choice in how you spend your time and where you get the news about your community, and we are incredibly grateful that you continue to trust Village Living to serve the Mountain Brook community and tell its stories.

We cherish your ideas, so please feel free to reach out to managing editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com with any story ideas, upcoming events, or feedback.

Thank you for reading, and may 2026 be your finest year yet.