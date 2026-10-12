Harvest on Hoyt returns for third annual community supper

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Harvest on Hoyt will return Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4-8 p.m. on Hoyt Lane in Crestline Village for its third year as a community fundraiser and outdoor dining event.

Presented by Finch Fine Wines, the evening will begin with a cocktail hour from 4-5 p.m., followed by supper from 5-8 p.m. Guests will gather around one long table set with fall décor, candles, florals and pumpkins for a four-course meal prepared by Dyron's Lowcountry. Wine is included with dinner.

The event is limited to 250 seats and is designed to bring residents together for an evening centered on food and community connection.

Proceeds benefit Leadership Mountain Brook, a partnership among the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, City of Mountain Brook and Mountain Brook City Schools.

Leadership Mountain Brook students will also help serve during the supper. Tickets are $200 per person and include the four-course meal and wine.

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit mtnbrookchamber.org/thursday-night-live.