Harvest on Hoyt returns Oct. 19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The inaugural Harvest on Hoyt was a hit, and it's back for 2025. The event is set for Oct. 19.

The tables are coming back to Hoyt Lane this fall.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its signature community supper, Harvest on Hoyt, set for Sunday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Presented by Finch Fine Wines, the evening begins with a cocktail hour from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a family-style dinner prepared by Dyron’s Lowcountry. Guests will gather at one long table set down the center of Hoyt Lane, sharing food, conversation and connection in an event designed to showcase the spirit of Mountain Brook.

Last year’s inaugural supper drew praise for its blend of fine dining and neighborhood charm. This year’s edition aims to build on that momentum while raising funds for student-led projects that benefit the community.

Tickets are $200 each or $1,600 for a table. Sponsors include Finch Fine Wines, Bryant Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Cahaba Village.

For details and reservations, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.