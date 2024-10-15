Harvest on Hoyt ticket sales ending soon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and Junior board are partnering to host a new annual community supper event in October.

Ticket sales to Harvest on Hoyt, hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and its Junior Board, will come to a close on Friday.

Harvest on Hoyt marks the inaugural community supper put on by the organizations. The event will be held on Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Hoyt Lane in Crestline Village. The supper is meant to encourage connection with neighbors while learning more about the chamber's mission.

“The mission of the event is to raise funds for the chamber to provide more community events, support the city and partner in more community improvement/enhancement projects,” said Shelby Weir, communications manager for the chamber. “This will be Crestline's premier event and mainstay for years to come.”

The event will begin with beer and wine before attendees sit down to enjoy a four-course seasonal meal by local favorite, Dyron’s Lowcountry. Finch Fine Wines will be providing a red and white wine pairing with the meal. Guests will be served by Leadership Mountain Brook students as the sun sets under string lights.

The long table will be adorned with a Fall tablescape including candles, florals, pumpkins, and more, and acoustic live music will be performed by local musical duo, The Gore Brothers.

City officials and chamber representatives will also speak about the chamber's mission and their involvement in the Mountain Brook community.

“This event promises an unforgettable dining experience crafted by the beloved Dyron's Low Country,” Weir said. “Designed to unite our community over a shared meal, Harvest on Hoyt invites neighbors to enjoy a seasonal feast together while gaining deeper insights into the Chamber of Commerce's mission.”

Harvest on Hoyt’s premier Hoyt Sponsor is Pinnacle Bank. Following at the Church Sponsor level is Guin Service and Bromberg’s Jewelry serves as the Oak Sponsor. In-kind Vine Sponsors include Oak Street Garden Shop, Red Diamond Tea & Coffee, Oteys & Taco Mama and Finch Fine Wines.

Tickets are $150 a person and are selling fast. A table of eight is $1250. The rain plan for the event will be to move it to the following Sunday, Nov. 3.

To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Y9swCf.