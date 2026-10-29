Heart + Sole 5K supports Equal Access Birmingham free clinic

× Expand Image courtesy of Equal Access Birmingham

Equal Access Birmingham will host its 11th annual Heart + Sole 5K on Saturday, Nov. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at Crestline Elementary School.

The race will start and finish in the school parking lot at 3785 West Jackson Blvd. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and Battle Republic Fitness Studio will lead a pre-race warm-up and provide free class passes. A DJ and costume contest with prizes will add to the morning’s activities.

Equal Access Birmingham is a free clinic operated by students from the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. The organization staffs primary care clinics twice a week and also offers specialty clinics in areas including reproductive health, mental health, dermatology, ophthalmology, optometry and urology.

All race proceeds will support Equal Access Birmingham through the EAB Gift and Endowment Fund, helping provide free medical care, medications and health education to people who are uninsured or underinsured.

Registration is $35, with a $25 rate for UAB Heersink School of Medicine students and residents. Participants will receive a race T-shirt. Online registration remains open through Nov. 6.

Bib and T-shirt pickup will be available Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Volker Hall, 1670 University Blvd. Race-day pickup will also be available beginning at 8 a.m.

An afterparty is planned at Tin Roof from 6-10 p.m. following the race.

For registration and more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/MountainBrook/HeartSole5KEAB.