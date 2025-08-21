Here’s where you can catch the 50th anniversary showings of 'Jaws'

The shark that changed summer movies forever is back on the big screen — and yes, it still bites.

Steven Spielberg’s "Jaws" turns 50 this year, and Birmingham-area theaters are celebrating with special anniversary screenings starting with some Thursday, Aug. 28 before a full run starting Aug. 29. Whether you're revisiting Amity Island for the hundredth time or introducing someone to their first deep-sea scare, this is your chance to experience the suspense the way it was meant to be seen — in a dark theater with popcorn in hand.

Local theaters including Premiere LUX, AMC Vestavia Hills, AMC Summit, AMC Patton Creek in Hoover and Regal Trussville are participating in the anniversary release. Showtimes vary by location and format — including IMAX and 3D — so be sure to check with your local theater for the latest schedule.

“'Jaws' is a classic for a reason,” said Mountain Brook High School alumnus Michele Forman, director of UAB’s Media Studies Program and a longtime film scholar. “The combination of the fear of the unknown, a deadly predator and a vacation-season cover-up is a great premise for a summer blockbuster. The uniqueness of "Jaws" is its restraint in manipulating each of those elements to maximize the suspense and tension.”

Just two notes — dun dun — are still enough to make audiences squirm. “After 'Jaws,' who swims away from shore and doesn’t think about what lurks beneath?” Forman said.