Holiday deals ahead: Black Friday shopping in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Businesses and shoppers spread holiday cheer around Mountain Brook during the Crestline Village Holiday Open House.

Some Mountain Brook businesses will be offering deals on Black Friday, drawing shoppers into the city's villages.

Several stores in Lane Parke will have sales to mark the annual shopping tradition and some shops in the Crestline, Mountain Brook, and English villages will be open as well. Many stores also extend their sales to begin before the big day or continue for several days or weeks after.

Just a short drive down the road, you can also shop big-box stores and larger chain department stores at The Summit or along 280.

Be sure to check with individual stores for their hours of operation.